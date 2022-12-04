Report: Stanford Eyes Ravens OC Greg Roman for HC After David Shaw Resigned

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Stanford is reportedly targeting Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman to replace David Shaw as the Cardinal's next head football coach.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported there is "mutual interest" between the two parties, and Roman has emerged as the vacancy's top candidate.

The 50-year-old has been an NFL offensive assistant for nearly a quarter-century after beginning his career with the Carolina Panthers in 1995. His only collegiate experience came at Stanford during the 2009 and 2010 seasons, when he served as a tight ends and offensive tackles coach under Jim Harbaugh.

When Harbaugh took the San Francisco 49ers' head coaching job in 2011, Shaw was promoted to Stanford's head coach and Roman followed Harbaugh to San Francisco. Roman has served as the offensive coordinator for the 49ers, Buffalo Bills and Ravens over the course of his career.

Baltimore promoted Roman to offensive coordinator in 2019, lining him up with Lamar Jackson's full-time takeover as the team's starting quarterback. Jackson won an MVP during his first season under Roman's tutelage and has made two of the last three Pro Bowls.

There has been some criticism of Roman's offensive philosophy, leading to speculation about his job security after last season, but he would be a solid hire for a Stanford program in desperate need of a revamp.

The Cardinal were 14-28 during Shaw's final four seasons, with his tenure concluding with back-to-back 3-9 campaigns. Stanford has struggled to keep up in the increasingly competitive college recruitment rat race, with NIL money and the ability of players to transfer more freely creating a difficult environment.

Roman has no head-coaching experience but brings an NFL cache that could create an energy that was lacking late in Shaw's tenure.