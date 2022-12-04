Forecasting Sting's AEW Future on 2-Year Anniversary of Debut

0 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The inaugural installment of AEW's annual Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite two years ago from this past Friday saw Sting debut in shocking fashion, marking one of the promotion's biggest talent acquisitions up to that point.

Five years earlier, the WCW legend was forced to retire from the ring after suffering a career-ending neck injury in a WWE pay-per-view main event against Seth Rollins. The odds of him ever competing again appeared to be improbable.

Despite that, Sting stepped back inside the squared circle for a cinematic tag team match at March 2021's Revolution event and had a strong showing. Since then, he's had a total of 12 tag matches and has emerged on the winning end of every single one of them.

An AEW press release (h/t Joshua Gagnon of WrestlingInc.com) at the time confirmed Sting had signed a multi-year contract with the company. It isn't known when that deal is set to expire exactly, but he has no doubt made the most of this last hurrah by defying all expectations.

As we surpass the two-year anniversary of his AEW arrival, what will the rest of his run look like going forward?