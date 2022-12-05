B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 14

0 of 7

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State have earned the spotlight. They're headed to the College Football Playoff with a chance to bring home a national championship.

Week 14, however, was about more than the Top Four and USC dropping out of the CFP race.

Along with UGA and Michigan, eight programs won conference titles, and two more attained bowl eligibility. Those accomplishments aren't as nationally impactful as the CFP, but the celebrations are unique, special and might be the greatest athletic moment for hundreds of college football players around the country.

B/R's Weekly Awards loves the 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams equally, and our Week 14 spotlight is all over the map.