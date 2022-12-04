The Real Winners and Losers From UFC on ESPN 42

8 of 9

An early arriving Orlando crowd was treated to formative steps for two undefeated fighters, both of whom retained pristine marks with second-round wins.

Strawweight Yazmin Jauregui, just 23 years old, improved to 10-0 in a pro career that began when she was still a teenager, defeating Brazilian veteran Istela Nunes by TKO at 4:06 of the second after getting her to the floor and strafing her with punishing strikes.

Jauregui arrived as a solid betting favorite but immediately faced adversity when she was clipped and wobbled badly with a punch in the fight's opening minute. She withstood a follow-up barrage and began taking over before the close of the first five minutes, then got her foe to the ground again early in the second.

She got Nunes to her back and went to work with strikes, eventually getting through with enough elbows and punches to prompt referee Keith Peterson to intervene.

Also 23, featherweight Francis Marshall got his win in a much more abrupt and crowd-pleasing manner, landing a clean right hook that dropped Marcelo Rojo with a thud early in the second.

Marshall immediately pounced and landed four more ground shots at a prone and defenseless foe before referee Larry Folsom dove in to push him away after 1:14 of the round.

It was his seventh straight victory and first official appearance in the UFC after a win on Dana White's Contender Series just four months ago in Las Vegas.

Marshall strutted around the cage with arms waving to get himself over with the fans, and analyst Daniel Cormier gushed in their follow-up interview.

"It's definitely everything I could have imagined and more," Marshall said. "A dream turning into reality every day that goes by."

Rojo arrived with 16 wins in 25 pro fights but had been finished in the third round, once by KO and once by submission, in two previous UFC appearances.

"I thought there was gonna be more grappling," Marshall said, "but I'm happy with the way it happened."