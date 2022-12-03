X

    Dalton Schultz, Cowboys TEs Fined for Whack-a-Mole Celebration vs. Giants

    Adam WellsDecember 3, 2022

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 24: Peyton Hendershot #89 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown with Jake Ferguson #87 and Dalton Schultz #86 during the second half in the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    The NFL wasn't as fond of the Dallas Cowboys' "Whack-a-Mole" celebration during their Thanksgiving Day victory over the New York Giants as fans were.

    Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league fined Dalton Schultz ($13,261), Jake Ferguson ($4,895), Peyton Hendershot ($3,944) and Sean McKeon ($4,994) for their role in the touchdown celebration.

