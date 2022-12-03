Dalton Schultz, Cowboys TEs Fined for Whack-a-Mole Celebration vs. Giants

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The NFL wasn't as fond of the Dallas Cowboys' "Whack-a-Mole" celebration during their Thanksgiving Day victory over the New York Giants as fans were.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league fined Dalton Schultz ($13,261), Jake Ferguson ($4,895), Peyton Hendershot ($3,944) and Sean McKeon ($4,994) for their role in the touchdown celebration.

