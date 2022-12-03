Rams' Aaron Donald Fined $15K for Unnecessary Roughness on Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes

Jason Hanna/Getty Images

The NFL has fined Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald after he committed an unnecessary roughness penalty on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday in L.A.'s 26-10 loss.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided the details.

The play in question occurred with 9:51 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Chiefs up 20-10. On 3rd-and-goal from the 7-yard line, Donald and Michael Hoecht combined to sack Mahomes, but the former was called for a facemask penalty.

The play didn't cost the Rams. Three snaps later, Mahomes tossed an interception to safety Nick Scott.

L.A. quarterback Bryce Perkins threw his own pick two plays after that, however, and the Chiefs closed the game with two field goals.

