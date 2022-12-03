X

    Rams' Aaron Donald Fined $15K for Unnecessary Roughness on Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 3, 2022

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 27: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is pressured after a pass by Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
    Jason Hanna/Getty Images

    The NFL has fined Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald after he committed an unnecessary roughness penalty on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday in L.A.'s 26-10 loss.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided the details.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams</a> DT Aaron Donald was fined $15,914 for unnecessary roughness for a facemask on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chiefs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chiefs</a> QB Patrick Mahomes that wiped out a sack last week.

    The play in question occurred with 9:51 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Chiefs up 20-10. On 3rd-and-goal from the 7-yard line, Donald and Michael Hoecht combined to sack Mahomes, but the former was called for a facemask penalty.

    #RingerNFL @ringernfl

    Aaron Donald straight up fish hooked Mahomes <a href="https://t.co/3jWJAXtqI0">pic.twitter.com/3jWJAXtqI0</a>

    The play didn't cost the Rams. Three snaps later, Mahomes tossed an interception to safety Nick Scott.

    L.A. quarterback Bryce Perkins threw his own pick two plays after that, however, and the Chiefs closed the game with two field goals.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Rams' Aaron Donald Fined $15K for Unnecessary Roughness on Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.