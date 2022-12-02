Aaron Rodgers, Christian McCaffrey NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 13

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Fantasy football players received positive news in the last 24 hours regarding two of the NFL's most notable stars.

Aaron Rodgers has been practicing for the Green Bay Packers despite not finishing Week 12's Sunday night clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rodgers may not be at 100 percent, but he is on track to play against his favorite opponent, the Chicago Bears, in Week 13.

Christian McCaffrey is in good shape to appear Sunday in the San Francisco 49ers' battle with the Miami Dolphins. The running back told reporters he felt fine Thursday after he missed practice Wednesday.

Other notable setbacks across the NFL are not as positive. Below is a look at the full list of injuries that could affect your fantasy football matchups in Week 13.

Aaron Rodgers Practices Again Friday

Rodgers was present at Green Bay Packers practice Friday, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur liked what he saw out of Rodgers in Thursday's practice, which is a promising sign for the quarterback's effort to play against the Bears.

Fantasy football players with Rodgers on their roster hope he will be in action Sunday.

Rodgers typically feasts on the Bears defense. He had 234 passing yards and two touchdown passes against them in Week 2. He averages 242.3 yards per game versus his NFC North rival and is 23-5 against the Bears with 63 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Green Bay's offense is in a better place than it was in Week 2 for the first divisional clash with Chicago. Christian Watson has emerged as a go-to guy and a red-zone threat and AJ Dillon has worked into a rhythm in the backfield alongside Aaron Jones.

Rodgers may have an extra offensive weapon to work with Sunday, as Romeo Doubs has been practicing with the team this week. Doubs has not played since Week 9 because of an ankle injury.

McCaffrey Will Play Despite Injury Scare

McCaffrey is expected to be on the field Sunday for the 49ers' clash with the Dolphins.

He missed practice Wednesday, but he returned Thursday and told reporters he "feels great," per NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

McCaffrey's absence Wednesday gave a scare to fantasy football players because he was not expected to be on the injury report.

The running back's comments Thursday reassured fantasy players he will be available for one of the few massive showdowns Sunday.

McCaffrey could be relied on more against the Dolphins because Elijah Mitchell (knee) is once again out injured. McCaffrey has not had more than 40 rushing yards in each of his last three games. He had 123 receiving yards in that stretch.

San Francisco's featured back could be in for a larger workload Sunday because of the circumstances facing the 49ers offense.