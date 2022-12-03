Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports

0 of 4

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 13 of the NFL season is a critical one for fantasy football managers. In some larger leagues, the playoffs are getting underway. In others, the final postseason push is upon us.

Managers who have been around a while know that a key injury or two at this time of year can derail an otherwise fruitful fantasy campaign. Unfortunately, injuries will be a factor this week.

Fantasy standouts like Cooper Kupp, Darren Waller and Zach Ertz are out long-term with injuries, while Friday's injury report is littered with problematic entries. Players like Matthew Stafford, J.K. Dobbins and David Njoku have already been ruled out.



With this in mind, let's take a look at our updated rankings for the rest of Week 13 and a few potential waiver-wire targets to consider.

All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception scoring.

