Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports

Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury ReportsDecember 3, 2022
Week 13 of the NFL season is a critical one for fantasy football managers. In some larger leagues, the playoffs are getting underway. In others, the final postseason push is upon us.
Managers who have been around a while know that a key injury or two at this time of year can derail an otherwise fruitful fantasy campaign. Unfortunately, injuries will be a factor this week.
Fantasy standouts like Cooper Kupp, Darren Waller and Zach Ertz are out long-term with injuries, while Friday's injury report is littered with problematic entries. Players like Matthew Stafford, J.K. Dobbins and David Njoku have already been ruled out.
With this in mind, let's take a look at our updated rankings for the rest of Week 13 and a few potential waiver-wire targets to consider.
All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception scoring.
Quarterback
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (at CIN)
2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. TEN)
3. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (at LV)
4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. KC)
5. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (vs. IND)
6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (vs. DEN)
7. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (at LAR)
8. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (at DET)
9. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. NO)
10. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (at SF)
Breakdown
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is out once again, though he is no longer in the concussion protocol. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is dealing with thumb and rib injuries, though he is widely expected to play.
On a positive note injurywise, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is expected to return after missing the past two weeks with a shoulder injury.
Managers looking for a replacement quarterback should target Detroit Lions signal-caller Jared Goff first.
Goff is coming off a 240-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Buffalo Bills and has an enticing matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.
Goff is rostered in 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and 30 percent of ESPN leagues.
If Goff isn't available, New York Jets quarterback Mike White is a fine replacement option. He torched the Chicago Bears for 315 yards and three touchdowns last week and has earned another start over Zach Wilson.
This week, White will face a Minnesota Vikings defense that has surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. White is rostered in 18 percent of Yahoo leagues and 11 percent of ESPN leagues.
Running Back
1. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers (at LV)
2. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns (at HOU)
3. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (at (PHI)
4. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (vs. MIA)
5. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. LAC)
6. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (at DAL)
7. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (at CHI)
8. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants (vs. WAS)
9. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys (vs. IND)
10. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks (at LAR)
11. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (vs. NYJ)
12. Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans (vs. CLE)
13. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears (vs. GB)
14. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (at DET)
15. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (vs. IND)
16. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. NO)
17. Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions (vs. JAC)
18. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (at TB)
19. Jeff Wilson Jr., Miami Dolphins (at SF)
20. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs (at CIN)
Breakdown
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will not return this week from his knee injury. Meanwhile, Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon remained in the concussion protocol as of Friday. Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is questionable.
New York Jets running back Michael Carter is doubtful, while Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson is questionable. Rams running back Cam Akers has missed practice this week with an undisclosed illness.
On a positive note, Jacksonville Jaguars standout Travis Etienne Jr. is expected to play.
"Good to go," Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said, per Demetrius Harvey of Jacksonville.com.
Following a strong performance and the lingering illness of Cam Akers, Rams running back Kyren Williams appears to be the top waiver target at running back. The rookie logged 60 scrimmage yards to go with three receptions last week and should have an even bigger day against the Seattle Seahawks.
Seattle has allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs in 2022. Williams is rostered in 53 percent of Yahoo leagues and 36 percent of ESPN leagues.
While Etienne appears likely to play this week, Jaguars back JaMycal Hasty is probably worth an insurance pickup. He's rostered in just 22 percent of Yahoo leagues and 11 percent of ESPN leagues.
Hasty, Etienne and the Jags will face a Lions defense that has allowed the 14th-most fantasy points to opposing RBs this season.
Wide Receiver
1. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. LAC)
2. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions (vs. JAC)
3. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. TEN)
4. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys (vs. IND)
5. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins (at SF)
6. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins (at SF)
7. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (vs. NYJ)
8. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. KC)
9. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. KC)
10. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (at LV)
11. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns (at HOU)
12. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. NO)
13. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (at LAR)
14. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars (at DET)
15. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets (at MIN)
16. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders (at NYG)
17. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. NO)
18. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints (at TB)
19. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers (vs. MIA)
20. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans (vs. CLE)
Breakdown
Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is expected to make his much-anticipated return this week against the Chiefs. The Lions, though, aren't committing to the debut of rookie receiver Jameson Williams.
Los Angeles Chargers wideout Mike Williams has been ruled out.
Jaguars receiver Zay Jones is questionable, while Dallas Cowboys wideout Michael Gallup is expected to play after missing practice time with an illness.
Tennessee Titans wideout Treylon Burks may not be available in your league, but it's worth checking in. He's rostered in 58 percent of Yahoo leagues and just 45 percent of ESPN leagues.
Burks has a tough matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he has emerged as Tennessee's top receiving weapon over the past few weeks. In three games since returning from injury, he has caught 14 passes for 205 yards on 20 targets.
If Burks isn't available, Cleveland Browns wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones should be waiver target No. 2.
The Browns are likely to go run-heavy against a bad Houston Texans run defense, but Peoples-Jones should have enough of a PPR floor to justify a spot-start. While Peoples-Jones caught only two passes last week, he caught at least four passes in each of his previous seven games.
Peoples-Jones is rostered in 54 percent of Yahoo leagues and 43 percent of ESPN leagues.
Chiefs' wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling is worth an add as well. He's coming off of a four-catch, 56-yard performance and could see an expanded role in a potential shootout with Cincinnati.
Valdes-Scantling is rostered in 45 percent of Yahoo leagues and 52 percent of ESPN leagues.
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (at CIN)
2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (vs. DEN)
3. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings (vs. JAC)
4. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers (at ATL)
5. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (vs. MIA)
6. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys (vs. IND)
7. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers (at LV)
8. Hayden Hurst, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. KC)
9. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars (at DET)
10. Foster Moreau, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. LAC)
Breakdown
Tight ends Darren Waller, Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert remain sidelined, and managers can add David Njoku to the list. The Browns pass-catcher has been ruled out with a knee injury.
The only other tight end injury of note is that of New York Giants rookie Daniel Bellinger, who is questionable to return from the eye injury he suffered in October.
Jaguars tight end Evan Engram makes his way on to our wire list once again. Despite being a regular contributor in Jacksonville's offense, he's rostered in just 41 percent of Yahoo leagues and 35 percent of ESPN leagues.
Engram will battle a Lions defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season.
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau is also a terrific pickup this week—and a projected top-10 producer.
Moreau has at least two catches in seven of his last eight games, and he has a fine matchup with the rival Chargers. Los Angeles has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Moreau is rostered in 55 percent of Yahoo leagues and 41 percent of ESPN leagues.
*Fantasy scoring and roster information via FantasyPros. Injury report via NFL.com.