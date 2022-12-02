Ravens' Lamar Jackson Addresses Tweet at Fan After Jaguars Loss: 'My Bad'

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson addressed his response to a fan on Twitter that included anti-gay language and came after Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While speaking to reporters Friday, Jackson said, "My bad," in reference to the tweet, which he sent when he was "bitter" and "mad" after a tough loss:

Jackson responded to a fan who tweeted that the Ravens should not reward him with a huge contract after the loss to Jacksonville.

While Jackson later deleted the tweet, Joe Rivera of Sporting News noted he wrote the following: "Boy STFU y'all be cappin too much on this app mf never smelt a football field never did s--t but eat d--k."

