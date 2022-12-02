X

    Ravens' Lamar Jackson Addresses Tweet at Fan After Jaguars Loss: 'My Bad'

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 27: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens carries the ball defended by Rayshawn Jenkins #2 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at TIAA Bank Field on November 27, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)
    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson addressed his response to a fan on Twitter that included anti-gay language and came after Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    While speaking to reporters Friday, Jackson said, "My bad," in reference to the tweet, which he sent when he was "bitter" and "mad" after a tough loss:

    Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley

    Lamar Jackson said he was “bitter” when he tweeted at a fan after Sunday’s loss. “My bad,” Jackson said. <a href="https://t.co/3DKQoVT5Xn">pic.twitter.com/3DKQoVT5Xn</a>

    Jackson responded to a fan who tweeted that the Ravens should not reward him with a huge contract after the loss to Jacksonville.

    While Jackson later deleted the tweet, Joe Rivera of Sporting News noted he wrote the following: "Boy STFU y'all be cappin too much on this app mf never smelt a football field never did s--t but eat d--k."

