5 Best Opponents for Tyson Fury's Next Fight

Julian Finney/Getty Images

OK, so not all trilogies will be the stuff of legend.

Tyson Fury's threepeat with countryman Derek Chisora ended as nearly everyone outside of Chisora's team assumed it would, with the WBC heavyweight king retaining his belt with a methodical 10th-round TKO at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

Fury won a wide 12-round decision over Chisora in 2011 and stopped him after 10 rounds of a rematch three years later. The third fight came together after Fury's would-be dates with Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk fell through.

Because of, well...boxing.

But while Fury-Chisora won't be recalled in quite the same way as Ali-Frazier and Gatti-Ward, getting over the third hurdle does clear the still-reigning Gypsy King, now 33-0-1, to handle new or unfinished business with a collection of other heavyweight characters.

The B/R combat sports team used the opportunity to create a list of fighters we think would make the best opponents for Fury's next appearance, which would in theory come some time in the first third or at least first half of 2023.

Scroll through to see what we came up with and leave a comment with views of your own.