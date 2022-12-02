Brian Daboll Says Odell Beckham Jr., Giants Had a 'Good Visit' amid Cowboys Rumors

Icon Sportswire

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll gave a positive update on the team's meeting with free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this week.

Daboll told reporters the organization had a "good visit" with Beckham on Thursday night and that the wideout would meet with other people at the team facilities Friday.

Per ESPN, Beckham is also scheduled to meet with the Buffalo Bills on Friday and the Dallas Cowboys on Monday.

OBJ has remained unsigned since the offseason during his recovery from a torn ACL suffered during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported this week that someone close to Beckham said he had been fully cleared from his injury, meaning he could be in line to play shortly after signing with a team.

Signing with the Giants would represent the biggest possible feel-good story for OBJ since he began his NFL career with the G-Men.

New York selected Beckham with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft out of LSU, and he instantly established himself as one of the league's top pass-catchers.

Beckham finished with at least 90 receptions, 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of his first three NFL seasons, and he made the Pro Bowl each of those years.

Injuries slowed Beckham down in the years that followed, though, and the Giants traded him to the Cleveland Browns prior to the 2019 season.

When Beckham's tenure in Cleveland went south after less than two full seasons, he was waived and signed with the Rams, with whom he made a major impact.

Along with now-Bills pass-rusher Von Miller, Beckham was a huge acquisition ahead of their Super Bowl run last season, as he recorded 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games for L.A.

He was even better in the playoffs, racking up 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four games, including the opening touchdown of the Super Bowl.

Little was expected of the Giants in 2022, but with Daboll taking over as head coach, they have turned the corner more quickly than anyone could have guessed.

On the heels of five consecutive losing seasons, the Giants are 7-4 and would be a playoff team if the season ended today.

Much of that can be owed to a solid defense and one of the NFL's top running games behind running back Saquon Barkley. Quarterback Daniel Jones and the passing game have left something to be desired, but a lack of weapons has undoubtedly played a role.

Wideouts Sterling Shepard and Wan'Dale Robinson are both injured, Kadarius Toney was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs and Kenny Golladay has continued to be a nonfactor.

The Giants have had to lean on the likes of Darius Slayton, Richie James, David Sills and Isaiah Hodgins, leaving Jones without a go-to guy.

Beckham would be precisely that. If he chooses the Giants, getting to be the No. 1 receiver may be part of the reason why, as he would play second fiddle to CeeDee Lamb in Dallas and Stefon Diggs in Buffalo.