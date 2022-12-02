Drew Brees Says He’s ‘Good’ and Wasn’t Struck by Lightning After Video Goes Viral

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was not struck by lightning during a commercial shoot for PointsBet USA.

A video was posted on social media that appeared to show the future Hall of Famer being struck by a bolt of lightning while filming the ad in Venezuela.

Brees told ESPN's Katherine Terrell via text he's "good" and was not struck by lightning.

PointsBet issued a statement on Twitter after footage of the apparent lightning strike was released:

In a follow-up video release, Brees and PointsBet made it pretty clear without blatantly saying it that the lightning video was part of a viral marketing push:

Brees tweeted Tuesday he was flying to a "top-secret location" to shoot a new promotional video for the sportsbook.

PointsBet signed Brees as a brand ambassador for the company in July 2021. The deal also gave the 13-time Pro Bowler an equity stake and cash component in the company.

PointsBet launched a new lightning bet feature for NFL games in October.

Brees' deal with PointsBet came on the heels of NBC Universal announcing a five-year media partnership in August 2020. The partnership gave a 4.9 percent equity stake in the company.

NBC Sports signed Brees after his retirement from the NFL to serve as the color commentator for Notre Dame games and an analyst for Football Night in America for the 2021 season. He left the network in May.

Brees played 20 seasons in the NFL from 2001-20. He began his career with the San Diego Chargers and spent five years with the organization.

The Saints signed Brees as a free agent after the 2005 campaign. He became the most important player in franchise history, leading them to nine playoff appearances in 15 seasons and a victory in Super Bowl 44.

Brees retired as the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards (80,358), though that record has since been surpassed by Tom Brady. He also ranks second to Brady in career touchdown passes (571).