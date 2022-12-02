Patriots' Mac Jones on Sideline Outburst vs. Bills: 'We Kind of Needed a Spark'

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones didn't hide his displeasure with the offensive play-calling in Thursday's 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Jones addressed the sideline outburst that was caught on camera.

"Obviously, you don't want to let your emotions get the best of you. I think that's pretty much it," he said. It wasn't directed at anybody. Just emotion coming out. We kind of needed a spark."

The Amazon broadcast showed Jones appearing to yell, "Throw the f--king ball! F--king quick game sucks!"

Jones did note in his postgame press conference that the outburst wasn't targeted at anyone specific.

"What I said was about throwing it deeper within the short game," he explained. "I got to execute that part better. But it's the short game that we kept going to, which is working. But I felt like we needed chunk plays. I shouted that out to kind of get everyone going. That's emotional. That's football. I'm passionate about this game."

It's not hard to figure out where Jones' emotion was coming from. The Patriots got the ball back trailing 24-7 midway through the fourth quarter. They proceeded to go on a 17-play drive that took almost six minutes off the clock, only gained 57 yards and head coach Bill Belichick opted to go for a field goal with 1:53 remaining.

Jones finished the game 22-of-36 for 195 yards and one touchdown pass. It's the fourth game this season he has averaged fewer than six yards per attempt. He was coming off his best game of the year with 382 passing yards and two touchdowns in a 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving Day.

The Patriots had a 60.1 percent chance to make the postseason following a Week 11 win over the New York Jets. That number dropped to 46.8 percent after losing to the Vikings.

Sitting at 6-6 following Thursday's loss to the Bills, the Patriots are looking up at the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) and Jets (7-4) for the final two wild-card spots in the AFC. They are also behind the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) in the AFC standings.

The Patriots have winnable games over the next two weeks against the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders. They have a brutal closing stretch however starting in Week 16 with games against the Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Bills.