Top NBA 2023 Free Agents Worth Clearing the Books For

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

As NBA teams prepare for trade season, they must establish short- and long-term goals. How general managers approach the Feb. 9 trade deadline may be tied to their free-agent targets in July.

Scratch one name off the list after the Boston Celtics extended Al Horford for two additional seasons at $19.5 million total. Early negotiations with players on expiring deals (for an extension or future contract) are crucial ahead of the trade deadline.

If they are too far apart in price, the team may pivot as trade season unofficially begins Dec. 15 (when most recently signed free agents are eligible to be traded). The next step is the G League Winter Showcase starting Dec. 19 in Las Vegas, a crucial time for top executives to meet in person and get a sense of which teams are buyers and sellers.

Some will do whatever they can to compete for a title this season. Others may focus on the Victor Wembanyama draft lottery and procuring enough cap room to make a run at some of the top projected free agents in July 2023.

Some of the predictions may be too early, but they are the kinds of projections teams need to make as they forecast into free agency in preparation for the trade deadline.