    Germany Fans in Total Shock After Missing 2nd Straight World Cup Knockout Stage

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 1, 2022

    Germany's Kai Havertz, left, and Germany's Mario Goetze react after the World Cup group E soccer match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
    AP Photo/Martin Meissner

    Germany didn't control its own destiny heading into the final round of games in Group E play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, and it cost the four-time champions.

    While the Germans upheld their end of the bargain, beating Costa Rica 4-2, Japan's stunning 2-1 victory over Spain in the group's other game meant the Samurai Blue clinched the top spot in the group with six points and the Spaniards moved on because of superior goal differential over Germany.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    THERE'S THE OPENING GOAL FOR GERMANY 🇩🇪<br><br>Gnabry wastes no time to put Germany on top early <a href="https://t.co/xR4FIfS6rV">pic.twitter.com/xR4FIfS6rV</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    GERMANY TAKES THE LEAD<br><br>The madness of Group E continues 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/y1J5nGQ1u2">pic.twitter.com/y1J5nGQ1u2</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    After a VAR check the goal is confirmed and Germany has FOUR 🇩🇪 <a href="https://t.co/r0P0zeXh1R">pic.twitter.com/r0P0zeXh1R</a>

    Coming to Qatar, nobody would have predicted Germany failing to make the group stage for a second straight tournament, let alone Japan beating both them and Spain, another perennial power, to top the group.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Germany is speechless. <a href="https://t.co/TVP7FE4I6q">pic.twitter.com/TVP7FE4I6q</a>

    That unpredictability is what makes the World Cup so special. The polarity between the elation and agony is what makes it such a compelling watch, and football Twitter was stunned that the Germans once again found themselves on the anguish end of the spectrum:

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Germany exit the World Cup at the group stage for the second tournament running 😬 <a href="https://t.co/D4WsYBpUAf">pic.twitter.com/D4WsYBpUAf</a>

    Paul Carr @PaulCarr

    🇩🇪 Germany is OUT in the group stage for the second straight World Cup.<br><br>🇩🇪 Before 2018, Germany had reached at least the quarterfinals in 16 straight World Cups and NEVER been eliminated in the group stage.

    herculez gomez @herculezg

    Japan!! 🇯🇵 <br><br>First place in their group. Germany eliminated. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JPN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JPN</a> <br><br>Madness. This <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> is insane. . . And I’m here for it.

    Stefan Bienkowski @SBienkowski

    Germany are out of the World Cup and not a soul can convince me that it was anyone’s fault but their own. Hansi Flick picked a squad full of holes, compromises and entirely lacking in quality. They simply weren’t good enough.

    James Tyler @JamesTylerESPN

    back to back group stage eliminations for Germany at the World Cup. If only there was a word to describe my joy at that factoid...

    Tancredi Palmeri @tancredipalmeri

    Italy and Germany not at World Cup knock-out stages for 2 editions in a row.<br><br>Football times, those are changing <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Qatar2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Qatar2022</a>

    Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 @JanAageFjortoft

    Germany OUT!!!!!!<br><br>Unfortunately deserved….Japan beating Germany AND Spain !!!!

    Leanne Prescott @_lfcleanne

    Fair play to Japan. So well organised, fighting for each other and deservedly through. Germany only have themselves to blame.

    Ryan O'Hanlon @rwohan

    As of now, Germany have the best xG differential at the World Cup.<br><br>Also: Germany have been eliminated from the World Cup.

    Phil McNulty @philmcnulty

    Germany have now gone out in the group stage in two successive World Cups. A fallen power.

    Usher Komugisha @UsherKomugisha

    Germany 🇩🇪 has no business at this World Cup whatever way you want to look at it. They don’t have the 2014 spark anymore. Drawing board it is.

    Germany will need to take a long, hard look in the proverbial mirror after going from a 2014 World Cup title to consecutive group-stage failures. This wasn't any easy group, but it's still one a traditional powerhouse like the Germans would be expected to navigate.

    Granted, they aren't alone in their failure to advance. Earlier Thursday, it was Belgium that didn't escape Group F, a huge surprise given the talent on that roster. And it was a surprise group winner, Morocco, that earned the hearts of neutral observers around the world, at least until Japan shook things up later in the day.

    Nothing is guaranteed at the World Cup. For the second straight tournament, Germany learned that lesson the hard way.

