Predicting Landing Spots for Biggest Names in the Transfer Portal

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

One of the busiest intervals of the college football season is currently underway. The first window of the CFB transfer portal opened on Dec. 5, leading to over 1,000 early entries. While some of these prospects will serve as rotational pieces for new programs, there's a handful of budding stars in the market.

Some of the highest ranked prospects in the transfer portal class include veteran quarterbacks like Devin Leary, Hudson Card and D.J. Uiagalelei. The two highest ranked prospects in the 247Sports ratings include cornerbacks Denver Harris and Fentrell Cypress.

Many of these players will test the waters in the early stage of the portal, taking official visits to possible schools and speaking with coaching staff members at other programs. While it's been just over a week since the portal officially opened, there's been buzz around the following players, giving us a perfect time to predict their landing spot.