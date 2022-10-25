X

    Report: Texas A&M's Denver Harris, Chris Marshall, PJ Williams Suspended Indefinitely

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 25, 2022

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 24: Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies walks off the field after taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first half of the 2022 Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
    Tom Pennington/Getty Images

    A trying season for the Texas A&M football team continued on Tuesday after news broke of indefinite suspensions for a trio of true freshman players.

    Defensive back Denver Harris, receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams have all been sidelined due to a violation of team rules, per ESPN's Chris Low. A postgame locker room incident reportedly led to the suspensions.

    TexAgs.com executive editor and co-owner Billy Liucci first reported the news regarding the suspensions:

    Billy Liucci @billyliucci

    When it rains it pours. I've been told at least three and perhaps four A&amp;M players have been suspended indefinitely by Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, all from the true freshman ranks.

    Marshall and Harris were previously suspended for the team's 17-9 win over Miami on Sept. 17 due to a curfew violation, per Low. Wide receiver Evan Stewart and defensive back Deyon Bouie were also suspended for the same reason.

    The 3-4 Aggies, who started the season ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press poll, have lost three in a row.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

