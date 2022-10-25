Report: Texas A&M's Denver Harris, Chris Marshall, PJ Williams Suspended Indefinitely

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

A trying season for the Texas A&M football team continued on Tuesday after news broke of indefinite suspensions for a trio of true freshman players.

Defensive back Denver Harris, receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams have all been sidelined due to a violation of team rules, per ESPN's Chris Low. A postgame locker room incident reportedly led to the suspensions.

TexAgs.com executive editor and co-owner Billy Liucci first reported the news regarding the suspensions:

Marshall and Harris were previously suspended for the team's 17-9 win over Miami on Sept. 17 due to a curfew violation, per Low. Wide receiver Evan Stewart and defensive back Deyon Bouie were also suspended for the same reason.

The 3-4 Aggies, who started the season ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press poll, have lost three in a row.

