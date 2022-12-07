What the 12-Team College Football Playoff Would Look in 2022

1 of 5

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

No. 1 Seed: Georgia

After winning the SEC last weekend, the Georgia Bulldogs are heading into the CFP with the No. 1 seed (13-0 record). They pounded the LSU Tigers in the SEC title game and have won all but one game by at least 10 points.

Georgia seems to be on a different tier than the rest of college football. The Bulldogs would likely be the favorite against any team in the nation, as they're averaging 39.2 points per game on offense and are allowing only 12.8 points per game on defense, the second-best mark nationwide.

Georgia has faced three ranked teams throughout the season and beat each of them by at least two scores. In the most anticipated game of the year against No. 1 Tennessee, the Bulldogs won 27-13.

Head coach Kirby Smart has built a strong foundation to consistently compete for the national title, and that reign won't stop soon as they continue to recruit at the highest level.

No. 2 Seed: Michigan

Michigan is poised to finish 2022 with one of the best seasons in program history.

The Wolverines are currently 13-0 after a Big Ten title win over the Purdue Boilermakers. Their back-to-back conference championships thrust them into the No. 2 spot of the CFP even though star running Blake Corum is out for the year after undergoing knee surgery.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy told reporters that the Wolverines have been able to build on last year's success. He said the team is focused on winning a national title, so the conference championship was just a step in the right direction.

There aren't many rosters more talented than Michigan's, but the Wolverines would need to put their best foot forward to compete with the top teams in the SEC. Their win against the Buckeyes cemented them as a legitimate threat to win the national title, though.

No. 3 Seed: TCU

There was some thought that TCU might get pushed out of the CFP after losing the Big 12 title game to Kansas State. However, the Horned Frogs still made it into the four-team field as the No. 3 seed.

The Horned Frogs suffered their first loss of the season against the Wildcats in overtime last weekend, making them 12-1 on the year. There wasn't a strong case to keep them outside the Top 4 given their five ranked wins on the season, though.

TCU ran all over the Big 12, taking down No. 8 Oklahoma State, No. 17 Kansas State, No. 18 Oklahoma, No. 18 Texas and No. 19 Kansas. The Horned Frogs had to fight from behind and come back for wins at times, which may have hurt their overall resume, but their undefeated regular season speaks for itself.

No. 4 Seed: Ohio State

Ohio State is the final team that would have received a first-round bye in a 12-team format this year.

The Buckeyes' only loss on the season came during rivalry week, as Michigan pounded them 45-23 in Ohio Stadium. Ohio State otherwise had two wins against ranked teams (Notre Dame, Penn State) and was in the AP Top Five all year.

Ohio State and Michigan potentially could meet again in the CFP National Championship Game. Bringing "The Game" to a neutral setting could make it one of the most-watched title games in college football history.