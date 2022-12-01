Stephen Curry's Trainer Says NBA Player Threw Up During Workout with Warriors Star

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

Stephen Curry has been lauded as one of the best conditioned athletes in the NBA, but his workout regimen is apparently not suitable for everyone in the association.

Appearing on the Basketball Illuminati podcast with Amin Elhassan and Tom Haberstroh (h/t Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports Bay Area), Curry's trainer, Brandon Payne, said an unnamed player vomited while trying to go through the Golden State Warriors' star's routine.

"We've had a player who's still in the NBA go through the first five minutes, sat down on the floor beside the door for about 30 seconds and went outside and threw up and was done. It was a good player too," Payne said.

During the 2022 NBA Finals, Mark Medina of NBA.com wrote an article about Curry's conditioning and the drills he goes through to stay in peak shape.

"During his summer workouts, Curry has often played a game of '21' with a different twist. He has to score 21 points based on any combination of 3s, mid-range jumpers and layups, which count as one point. Curry has a minute to reach that score," Medina wrote. "And in between each shot, Curry has to sprint up to the half-court timeline before taking his next attempt."

Payne told Medina he has organized a game called "Two in a Row" that requires Curry to make two consecutive three-pointers from five different spots on the floor in 90 seconds, but he's had to shift the time multiple times because Curry completes it so quickly.

In the same podcast interview, Payne said Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young joined Curry for a workout and initially struggled to keep up with the pace but he "recovered extremely well" to finish strong.

Even though it sounds like a brutal workout by normal human standards, it's certainly done wonders for Curry. The two-time NBA MVP is having arguably the best season of his career at the age of 34. He's averaging 31.4 points per game, while shooting 51.8 percent from the field, 43.6 percent from three-point range and 90.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Curry previously hit the 50/40/90 mark during his unanimous MVP season in 2015-16.