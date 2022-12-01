Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase on Injury Return vs. Chiefs: 'I Don't Think I Can Be Stopped'

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has huge expectations for himself ahead of his return to the lineup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Chase, who has missed the past four games with a hairline hip fracture, said the following about his return Thursday when speaking to reporters: "I don't think I can be stopped, if I'm being honest. I'm out there playing football, playing my game. So when I'm in a rhythm, on a roll and I'm just playing, you know the timing's there and I'm just playing football."

During a Week 6 win over the New Orleans Saints, Chase suffered the injury, but he returned during that game and also played the following week in a win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Despite being less than 100 percent, Chase combined for 15 receptions for 262 yards and four touchdowns in those contests. He landed on the shelf, but the Bengals were able to stay afloat with a 3-1 record while he was out.

Now, Chase says he is feeling "great," which is potentially bad news for a Chiefs defense he torched twice last season.

In a 34-31 regular-season win over KC in Chase's rookie year, he went off to the tune of 11 receptions for 266 yards and three scores, marking one of the signature performances of his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign.

Then, in a 27-24 win by Cincinnati over Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game, Chase had a more modest six catches for 54 yards, but he once again scored a touchdown.

Chase is perhaps the biggest key to the Bengals beating the Chiefs for the third time in two seasons and improving Cincinnati's overall record this season to 8-4.

Quarterback Joe Burrow is at his best when he has his full allotment of weapons, and on Sunday he will have the benefit of throwing to Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

The Chiefs have the best record in the AFC this season at 9-2, but if Chase has one of his typical performances, it will open the door for the Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and other teams to vie for the No. 1 seed.