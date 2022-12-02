Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Projections to Love and Matchups to Exploit

0 of 4

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season got underway on Thursday night, and there were some solid fantasy performances during the evening. If you had Josh Allen or Stefon Diggs in the lineup, you're probably in a good spot heading into the weekend. If you're playing against them, you may need to make up a little ground.



With the fantasy playoffs on the proverbial doorstep, now is not the time to falter with lineup decisions for the remainder of the week.



Below, you'll find our updated points-per-reception (PPR) rankings for the key skill positions—quarterback, running back, receiver and tight end—along with one favorable matchup for each spot.

