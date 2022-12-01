Fantasy Football Week 13 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers Who Could Emerge

0 of 3

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Week 13 is scheduled to kick off with a Thursday night matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots. The game could have serious playoff implications, and this week could hold the same for many a fantasy manager.

Fortunately, managers will only have to deal with two teams—the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers—being on bye. However, this doesn't mean that setting rosters will be simple across the board.

Players like Joe Mixon (concussion protocol) and Christian McCaffrey (knee) are dealing with injuries, while fantasy superstar Cooper Kupp remains on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.

Many managers will need to turn to the waiver wire to fill out lineups this week, and we're here to help. We'll examine the three key fantasy positions—quarterback, running back and wide receiver—and run down a list of prime waiver-wire targets for each.

All picks are based on point-per-reception scoring.

