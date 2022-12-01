NFL Exec: Tyreek Hill Trade 'Massive Win' for Dolphins, Praises Tua Tagovailoa Impact

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is receiving credit within the NFL for playing a huge role in the development of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, an anonymous NFL scouting director called the acquisition of Hill a "massive win" for the Dolphins "in every way."

The executive noted that Hill is "always open" and said, "No player has helped their young quarterback more than Tyreek has Tua."

Entering the 2022 season, Tagovailoa was essentially on the hot seat and in need of a big year to keep the job. He seems to have cemented his status as Miami's quarterback of the present and future.

Through 11 games, the Dolphins are 8-3 and tied for first place in the AFC East. They are 8-1 in games Tagovailoa has started and 8-0 in games he has both started and finished.

With Hill and Jaylen Waddle leading the way in the receiving corps, the former Alabama standout is completing a career-best 69.7 percent of his passes for 2,564 yards, 19 touchdowns and three interceptions. He leads the NFL in touchdown percentage with scoring tosses on 6.7 percent of his attempts.

Over the previous two seasons, Tagovailoa was 13-8 as a starter and had thrown 27 touchdowns to 15 interceptions. He was solid but not good enough to push Miami into the playoffs.

The Dolphins look like strong candidates to play postseason football this year, and the Tua-to-Hill connection has a lot to do with it.

Hill was a Pro Bowler in each of his six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and won a Super Bowl as well, and he has been a game-changer in Miami.

The speedster leads the NFL in both receptions (87) and receiving yardage (1,233), plus he has found the end zone four times.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has managed to thrive and establish himself as the NFL MVP front-runner without Hill, but Tagovailoa is in the MVP conversation as well thanks largely to Hill's presence, which proves his importance as one of the league's premier wideouts.