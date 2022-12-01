Nathaniel Hackett: Broncos Aren't Benching Russell Wilson 'Right Now' amid Struggles

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

The Denver Broncos don't plan on making a change at quarterback amid Russell Wilson's ongoing struggles, at least at the moment.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters on Wednesday that Wilson won't be benched "right now" as the team looks to find answers for its disappointing offense.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

