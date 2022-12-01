X

    Nathaniel Hackett: Broncos Aren't Benching Russell Wilson 'Right Now' amid Struggles

    Adam WellsDecember 1, 2022

    Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson leaves the field after their loss during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
    AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

    The Denver Broncos don't plan on making a change at quarterback amid Russell Wilson's ongoing struggles, at least at the moment.

    Head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters on Wednesday that Wilson won't be benched "right now" as the team looks to find answers for its disappointing offense.

