Cameroon vs. Brazil: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022
Brazil can cruise into the knockout round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a full complement of nine points from the group stage with a win over Cameroon on Friday.
The Seleção fended off challenges from Switzerland and Serbia to come away from the first two Group G games with six points.
Brazil is already through to the round of 16, and it needs at least one point to secure the top spot in Group G.
The South American side should be aiming for a perfect group-stage finish. Brazil and Portugal, which also plays Friday, are the only teams that could achieve a flawless nine-point run.
Cameroon needs a win and for Switzerland to lose to Serbia in the other Group G game to advance into the round of 16. They could also progress if Switzerland only manages a draw, but Cameroon would need to beat Brazil by two clear goals.
The Indomitable Lions played to a thrilling 3-3 draw with Serbia to get on the board in Group G with one point, but scoring against Brazil will be a much more difficult task.
Odds and Match Info
Brazil (-250; bet $250 to win $100)
Cameroon (+700; bet $100 to win $700)
Draw (+390)
Over 2.5 Goals (-135); Under 2.5 Goals (+110)
Match Info
Date: Friday, December 2
Start Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV: Fox
Live Stream: FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app
Brazil Looking for Perfect Group Stage Performance
Brazil could end up as the only team to earn nine points from its World Cup group.
That statistic is dependent on what Portugal does earlier on Friday against South Korea.
Even if Portugal wins, Brazil would be trying to join rarified air with a perfect run through Group G.
All of the other top contenders in Qatar stumbled at some point. France looked the strongest through two matches, but then it opted for squad rotation over another win in its final group match against Tunisia. Spain drew with Germany, England tied with the United States and Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia.
Brazil could employ some squad rotation, as the French did on Wednesday, but the quality within the squad may not dip as much as France.
The Seleção can bring Gabriel Jesus, Antony and Gabriel Martinelli off the bench to replace Richarlison, Vinicius Junior and others in attack.
Brazil's second-string team would be good enough to start for most of the other 31 nations entered into the tournament.
The most impressive part of Brazil's early World Cup success has been its back line. Switzerland and Serbia were both held to clean sheets, and Alisson had little to do in net in both games.
The defensive success will be vital in slowing down Cameroon on Friday and in future matches when one play could decide the result.
Cameroon in Trouble Against Brazilian Defense
Cameroon gained a ton of momentum in Group G by coming back against Serbia to earn a point in a 3-3 draw after being 3-1 down.
That might not be enough for the African side on Friday against a Brazil back line that has not given up many significant chances yet in Qatar.
Brazil barely let Switzerland enter its half of the field with the ball in the second group-stage game. The Seleção dominated possession and looked like the only side capable of winning that game.
The same game script could play out on Friday afternoon, as Cameroon may not have many opportunities to strike because Brazil is commanding in possession and it wins the ball back quickly through Casemiro, Fred, Thiago Silva and others.
Brazil has not allowed a single shot on target in Qatar. That is an impressive stat when you consider that it played two solid European opponents in Switzerland and Serbia.
The Cameroon forwards may not be active in the final third much, and when they do get the ball in that area, they must be clinical with their chances to have a chance of even challenging Brazil.
Cameroon needs a win and for Serbia to beat Switzerland in the other Group H game to move into the round of 16. A Cameroon win and a draw in the other contest would be enough if Cameroon wins by two goals.
