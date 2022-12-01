Cameroon vs. Brazil: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022

0 of 3

Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Brazil can cruise into the knockout round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a full complement of nine points from the group stage with a win over Cameroon on Friday.

The Seleção fended off challenges from Switzerland and Serbia to come away from the first two Group G games with six points.

Brazil is already through to the round of 16, and it needs at least one point to secure the top spot in Group G.

The South American side should be aiming for a perfect group-stage finish. Brazil and Portugal, which also plays Friday, are the only teams that could achieve a flawless nine-point run.

Cameroon needs a win and for Switzerland to lose to Serbia in the other Group G game to advance into the round of 16. They could also progress if Switzerland only manages a draw, but Cameroon would need to beat Brazil by two clear goals.

The Indomitable Lions played to a thrilling 3-3 draw with Serbia to get on the board in Group G with one point, but scoring against Brazil will be a much more difficult task.