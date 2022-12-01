Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal vs. South Korea: World Cup Storylines, Odds, Live Stream

0 of 3

Salih Zeki Fazlioglu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Portugal will attempt to become the first team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to take the full nine points from group play on Friday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. beat Ghana and Uruguay to open up Group H and secure a spot in the knockout round, and they can seal a 100 percent record with victory over South Korea.

South Korea comes into Friday's match in need of a win and some help in the other Group H game between Ghana and Uruguay.

The Asian side currently sits in third place in Group H with one point from a scoreless draw with Uruguay. It lost 3-2 to Ghana in its second game in Qatar.

South Korea needs a win over Portugal to have a chance of reaching the round of 16. It needs to win by two goals and have Ghana and Uruguay play to a draw, or for the South Americans to win and it will advance on a better goal differential.

South Korea leads Uruguay by one in goal differential going into Friday.