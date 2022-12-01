X

    Arizona Cardinals HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets from Episode 4

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 27: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates after catching a touch down pass against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
    Hard Knocks in-season has turned into a documentary of a season on the brink of collapse.

    The Arizona Cardinals were under the HBO spotlight again Wednesday for the fourth episode of the behind-the-scenes look at their 2023 campaign, and things are not going particularly well for the NFC West squad.

    They have lost four of their last five contests and are an ugly 4-8 on the season. The playoffs are not going to happen barring a drastic turnaround, but the only turnaround that happened during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers that was featured on Hard Knocks was a blown lead in the final moments.

    It seemed like things were looking up for the Cardinals because Kyler Murray returned after missing two games with a hamstring injury and accounted for three touchdowns. The final one was a pass that went to James Conner in the fourth quarter and put the Cardinals ahead.

    NFL Films @NFLFilms

    Can't catch him, can't stop him ‍💨<a href="https://twitter.com/DeAndreHopkins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeandreHopkins</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://t.co/58BAlCxhe4">pic.twitter.com/58BAlCxhe4</a>

    Tyler Drake @Tdrake4sports

    Of course Colt McCoy called a big game on the ground. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Steelers Depot 7⃣🎄🎅 @Steelersdepot

    Nuk Hopkins is fun to watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Jeremy Taylor @jtsports12

    The body language of the <a href="https://twitter.com/AZCardinals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AZCardinals</a> players on Hard Knocks is very telling.

    49ers_LFG_ @pmtNinerfan84

    If I were a Cardinals fan I’d stay far away from Hard Knocks 😂😂😂

    However, Justin Herbert found Austin Ekeler for a touchdown with 15 seconds remaining and then hit Gerald Everett for a two-point conversion to give the Chargers a 25-24 victory.

    Much of Wednesday's episode was about the preparation for the contest against Los Angeles, which included Murray recovering from his hamstring injury and wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown returning from a foot injury for the first time since an Oct. 16 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

    But it wouldn't be Hard Knocks without a bit more, and the friendship between Murray and Brown, who were college teammates at Oklahoma, was profiled. So was linebacker Isaiah Simmons' battle back from being benched and cornerback Antonio Hamilton taking responsibility in the film room for avoiding contact during a play from the previous game against the San Francisco 49ers.

    NFL Films @NFLFilms

    Chemistry since college 🧪 <a href="https://twitter.com/OU_Football?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OU_Football</a><a href="https://twitter.com/K1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@K1</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Primetime_jet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Primetime_jet</a> <a href="https://t.co/wb3KHbTNdi">pic.twitter.com/wb3KHbTNdi</a>

    NFL @NFL

    For <a href="https://twitter.com/DeAndreHopkins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeAndreHopkins</a>, it's all about giving back. ❤️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> In Season: <a href="https://twitter.com/AZCardinals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AZCardinals</a> | Wednesdays 10pm ET on <a href="https://twitter.com/hbomax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HBOMax</a> <a href="https://t.co/ImqiQJd5Ar">pic.twitter.com/ImqiQJd5Ar</a>

    Tyler Drake @Tdrake4sports

    Atta way, Hop and the all the other Cards that helped out at UMOM on Thanksgiving. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL

    Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins visits shelter on ‘Hard Knocks’ to serve domestic violence survivors<a href="https://t.co/HOOPVQjXHF">https://t.co/HOOPVQjXHF</a> <a href="https://t.co/OUbZZ3zwnG">pic.twitter.com/OUbZZ3zwnG</a>

    NFL Films @NFLFilms

    To be like J.J. kids, eat your Wheaties 🥄 <a href="https://twitter.com/JJWatt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JJWatt</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://t.co/0PaGfeyHFk">pic.twitter.com/0PaGfeyHFk</a>

    Tyler Drake @Tdrake4sports

    What cereal were you grubbing on pregame, <a href="https://twitter.com/JJWatt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JJWatt</a>? 🥣 <br><br>Frosted Flakes is my guess. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    The episode's most poignant moments came when players and head coach Kliff Kingsbury served meals for Thanksgiving to the community, and DeAndre Hopkins in particular was a fan favorite.

    Ultimately, though, the focus was on football, and Arizona can at least take solace knowing it is heading into a bye as it looks to turn things around down the stretch starting with a Week 14 Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots.

