Arizona Cardinals HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets from Episode 4

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Hard Knocks in-season has turned into a documentary of a season on the brink of collapse.

The Arizona Cardinals were under the HBO spotlight again Wednesday for the fourth episode of the behind-the-scenes look at their 2023 campaign, and things are not going particularly well for the NFC West squad.

They have lost four of their last five contests and are an ugly 4-8 on the season. The playoffs are not going to happen barring a drastic turnaround, but the only turnaround that happened during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers that was featured on Hard Knocks was a blown lead in the final moments.

It seemed like things were looking up for the Cardinals because Kyler Murray returned after missing two games with a hamstring injury and accounted for three touchdowns. The final one was a pass that went to James Conner in the fourth quarter and put the Cardinals ahead.

However, Justin Herbert found Austin Ekeler for a touchdown with 15 seconds remaining and then hit Gerald Everett for a two-point conversion to give the Chargers a 25-24 victory.

Much of Wednesday's episode was about the preparation for the contest against Los Angeles, which included Murray recovering from his hamstring injury and wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown returning from a foot injury for the first time since an Oct. 16 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

But it wouldn't be Hard Knocks without a bit more, and the friendship between Murray and Brown, who were college teammates at Oklahoma, was profiled. So was linebacker Isaiah Simmons' battle back from being benched and cornerback Antonio Hamilton taking responsibility in the film room for avoiding contact during a play from the previous game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The episode's most poignant moments came when players and head coach Kliff Kingsbury served meals for Thanksgiving to the community, and DeAndre Hopkins in particular was a fan favorite.

Ultimately, though, the focus was on football, and Arizona can at least take solace knowing it is heading into a bye as it looks to turn things around down the stretch starting with a Week 14 Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots.