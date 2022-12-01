The Top 10 Landing Spots for Atlanta's Dansby Swanson in MLB Free Agency

0 of 10

Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

Last year's star-studded free-agent shortstop class is followed by another one, possibly even better than the previous.

This one includes four of the top-10 players in fWAR among shortstops, including Dansby Swanson, who ranked second (6.4).

Swanson is one of the best defensive shortstops in the game, ranking second in defensive runs above average. Atlanta is the favorite to re-sign Swanson, a hometown product who helped win a World Series there in 2021.

But there are plenty of suitors for Swanson, who could be a priority for some teams and a backup plan for others prioritizing the likes of Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts.

Let's take a look at the top 10 landing spots for Swanson, considering team needs, willingness to spend and reported interest linking him to different squads.