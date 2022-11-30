Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. Declares 2023 NFL Draft; Will Skip Bowl Game

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

Penn State redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is ready to take his talents to the next level.

Porter announced on social media that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft, and he will skip the Nittany Lions' bowl game to prepare for the pre-draft process:

