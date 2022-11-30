X

    Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. Declares 2023 NFL Draft; Will Skip Bowl Game

    Doric SamNovember 30, 2022

    Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) lines up against Minnesota in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
    AP Photo/Barry Reeger

    Penn State redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is ready to take his talents to the next level.

    Porter announced on social media that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft, and he will skip the Nittany Lions' bowl game to prepare for the pre-draft process:

    Joey Porter Jr. @jjporter_1

    Thank You Penn State 💙 <a href="https://t.co/0Yxx8hE7s2">pic.twitter.com/0Yxx8hE7s2</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.