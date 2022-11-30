Soccer Fans React in Disbelief as Mexico Exits 2022 World Cup on Goal Differential

Soccer Fans React in Disbelief as Mexico Exits 2022 World Cup on Goal DifferentialNovember 30, 2022
Mexico had advanced to seven consecutive knockout stages at the World Cup coming into the 2022 edition of soccer's premier event. On Wednesday, goal differential kept them from making it eight.
Mexico beat Saudi Arabia 2-1, finishing with four points in Group C play. And while Poland lost to Argentina 2-0, leveling them with Mexico in points, it was Poland's even goal differential that gave them the slimmest of margins to advance over El Tri (minus-1 on goal differential).
Argentina won the group on six points.
The drama in the waning moments was intense. Into stoppage time, Mexico held a 2-0 lead and Poland lost 2-0, and both teams were even at that moment in goal differential, overall goals scored and the head-to-head matchup (the teams played to a scoreless draw).
That meant the next tiebreaker was fair play, and Poland were set to advance because of receiving one less yellow card than Mexico in the group stage.
The tiebreaker situation changed somewhat when Salem Aldawsari scored in stoppage time for Saudi Arabia, giving Poland the goal differential advantage.
The calculus didn't change for Mexico, as a third goal would have even goal differential again, given them the edge in total goals and sent them to the knockout phase.
But it wasn't to be, leaving fans shocked by the sheer drama of Mexico's heartbreaking World Cup exit:
Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen
Poland sneak through alongside group winners Argentina on a pulsating, dramatic and exhausting night that sees narrowly Mexico bow out. And we almost had lots drawn. <br><br>I think most of us feel like Messi 👇 right now... 😅 <a href="https://t.co/KNiGXNENPJ">pic.twitter.com/KNiGXNENPJ</a>
Ives Galarcep @SoccerByIves
Mexico is out of the World Cup, w/Poland edging them for 2nd place in their group on goal difference despite Mexico's 2-1 win vs. Saudi Arabia.<br><br>Tata Martino will shoulder the blame for his puzzling lineup decisions vs. Argentina, though El Tri's flaws aren't all on him
Brian Sciaretta @BrianSciaretta
Mexico is eliminated. A brutal 2 years of soccer for Mexico<br>- Lost Gold Cup<br>- Lost Nations League<br>- Failed to qualify for the U-20 WC<br>- Failed to qualify for 2024 Olympics<br>- Seattle defeats two Liga MX teams en route to CCL title<br>- Run of 6-WC run of reaching the knockouts ends
Nico Cantor @Nicocantor1
ALL OF POLAND HUDDLED AROUND A PHONE WATCHING MEXICO-SAUDI ARABIA.<br><br>A couple of fist pumps from the Polish after Saudi Arabia’s goal back. But the situation for Mexico was the same: a goal and they were in. <br><br>JIMÉNEZ had that last chance with the keeper. DEVASTATING FOR EL TRI.
For neutral fans, this was an incredible spectacle to watch unfold. Would Mexico or Argentina get that third goal to see El Tri through? Would Poland get one more yellow card to send the tiebreakers to a random draw?
The tension was palpable.
But for Mexico, it's an unmitigated disaster, and one that might close the Tata Martino era. The Mexican manager reportedly will not renew his contract with the team, according to Mediotiempo (h/t Marca), which would make this match his last for El Tri.
But outside of Mexico, Wednesday's drama was great fun, and a reminder of why the World Cup is truly one of a kind.