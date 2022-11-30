Soccer Fans React in Disbelief as Mexico Exits 2022 World Cup on Goal Differential

AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan

Mexico had advanced to seven consecutive knockout stages at the World Cup coming into the 2022 edition of soccer's premier event. On Wednesday, goal differential kept them from making it eight.

Mexico beat Saudi Arabia 2-1, finishing with four points in Group C play. And while Poland lost to Argentina 2-0, leveling them with Mexico in points, it was Poland's even goal differential that gave them the slimmest of margins to advance over El Tri (minus-1 on goal differential).

Argentina won the group on six points.

The drama in the waning moments was intense. Into stoppage time, Mexico held a 2-0 lead and Poland lost 2-0, and both teams were even at that moment in goal differential, overall goals scored and the head-to-head matchup (the teams played to a scoreless draw).

That meant the next tiebreaker was fair play, and Poland were set to advance because of receiving one less yellow card than Mexico in the group stage.

The tiebreaker situation changed somewhat when Salem Aldawsari scored in stoppage time for Saudi Arabia, giving Poland the goal differential advantage.

The calculus didn't change for Mexico, as a third goal would have even goal differential again, given them the edge in total goals and sent them to the knockout phase.

But it wasn't to be, leaving fans shocked by the sheer drama of Mexico's heartbreaking World Cup exit:

For neutral fans, this was an incredible spectacle to watch unfold. Would Mexico or Argentina get that third goal to see El Tri through? Would Poland get one more yellow card to send the tiebreakers to a random draw?

The tension was palpable.

But for Mexico, it's an unmitigated disaster, and one that might close the Tata Martino era. The Mexican manager reportedly will not renew his contract with the team, according to Mediotiempo (h/t Marca), which would make this match his last for El Tri.

But outside of Mexico, Wednesday's drama was great fun, and a reminder of why the World Cup is truly one of a kind.