Steelers Rumors: Najee Harris Didn't Suffer Major Injury, Status for Week 13 TBD

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris avoided a significant injury coming out of Monday's victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Harris' abdominal injury isn't a major issue, and his status for Sunday's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons will be determined as he gets re-evaluated throughout the week.

Harris was ruled out for the second half of the Colts game after leaving late in the second quarter. He finished with 35 rushing yards and one touchdown on 10 carries.

This is the second notable injury Harris has suffered this season. He was removed from Pittsburgh's Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals with a foot issue, but he didn't miss any games.

In fact, Harris has yet to miss a game in his young career. The 24-year-old has started all 28 games for the Steelers over the past two seasons.

With Harris unavailable for the second half against Indianapolis, Benny Snell Jr. took over as the No. 1 running back. He ran for 62 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Even though Snell has appeared in all 11 games this season, Monday was the first time he was given the ball. Jaylen Warren missed the Colts game with a hamstring injury.

Depending on Warren's status for Week 13, Snell could be the the lead back for head coach Mike Tomlin against the Falcons. The 24-year-old has spent his entire career with the Steelers, so he knows the system well and averaged 5.2 yards per attempt on Monday.

Harris has been a disappointment since the Steelers used the No. 24 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft to select him. He led the league in touches and had 1,667 yards from scrimmage with 10 total touchdowns as a rookie, but he only averages 4.2 yards per touch.

The Steelers enter Week 13 with a 4-7 record, three games behind the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets in the AFC wild-card race.