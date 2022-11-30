Jets Rumors: Mike White Expected to Start vs. Vikings, Bills for 'Continuity's Sake'

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Coming off a stellar performance in Week 12, Mike White is penciled in as the starting quarterback for the New York Jets for at least the next two games.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Jets head coach Robert Saleh is expected to go with White for road games against the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills for "continuity's sake."

Even though it would seem like a given that White would be the Jets' starter going forward, Fowler did note Saleh is operating on a week-to-week basis right now.

White made his first start of the season in Week 12, replacing Zach Wilson. He went 22-of-28 for 315 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-10 victory over the Chicago Bears.

The three touchdown passes for White matched the total Wilson threw in the previous six games combined.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, is at a crossroads in his right now. He has completed 55.6 percent of his attempts for 3,613 yards with 13 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 20 career starts.

If the Jets weren't in playoff contention right now, perhaps Saleh would have let Wilson play things out to see if he could find himself before the end of this season.

The only potential argument to keep Wilson as the starter was his 5-0 record in games against teams other than the New England Patriots. But he wasn't playing well in those victories with two touchdowns and an average of 169.4 passing yards.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the bottom fell out for White at some point as the starter. He went 37-of-45 for 405 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in his first career start last season to lead the Jets to a 34-31 win.

White was injured in the next game against the Indianapolis Colts. He returned the following week against the Bills, but threw four interceptions in a 45-17 loss.

Saleh's best approach at quarterback might be trying to find the hot hand on a week-to-week basis. If that means White for a couple of weeks and Wilson or Joe Flacco for a game or two, no one will care if they keep winning games.

The Jets (7-4) currently own the final wild card spot in the AFC. They are one game behind the Bills and Miami Dolphins in the AFC East.