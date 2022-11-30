Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins vs. Justin Herbert, Chargers Flexed to Week 14 SNF

AP Photo/Doug Murray

The ongoing debate over which quarterback from the 2020 NFL draft is better will be under the primetime microscope when Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins take on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football in Week 14.

The NFL announced it has flexed the Dolphins-Chargers game on Dec. 11 to NBC, replacing an AFC West showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos.

In case anyone hasn't been paying attention to how bad things have gotten for the Broncos, the NFL taking the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes out of primetime sums up the dire situation in Denver right now.

The Dolphins-Chargers game could end up having huge playoff implications for both teams. Miami is currently tied with the Buffalo Bills atop the AFC East, but it holds a tiebreaker right now with a head-to-head victory. Buffalo will host the Dolphins in Week 15.

The Chargers are locked in a battle with five teams for the three wild card spots. They are currently the No. 9 seed in the conference with a 6-5 record. The Bills (8-3), Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) and New York Jets (7-4) lead the AFC wild-card race.

Los Angeles has yet to beat a team that currently has a winning record this season. Miami has yet to lose a game that Tagovailoa started and finished in 2022. He's 8-1 overall in nine starts.

In addition to the playoff storylines, a lot of attention will be given to the quarterback matchup. They were drafted back to back in 2020, with Tagovailoa going No. 5 and Herbert going No. 6.

On a purely statistical level, Herbert was the vastly superior player in their first two seasons. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021 after throwing for 5,014 yards with 38 touchdowns.

Tagovailoa's career has exploded in 2022 thanks to the additions of head coach Mike McDaniel and wide receiver Tyreek Hill. He leads the NFL in touchdown percentage (6.7), quarterback rating (115.7), QBR (82.8) and yards per attempt (9.0).