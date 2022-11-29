Tyson Fury Says His Body Is 'F--ked Up with Injuries' Ahead of Derek Chisora Fight

Tom Dulat/Getty Images

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury decided to come out of retirement for a title fight against Derek Chisora that is set to take place this Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. However, the Gypsy King knows he doesn't have that many fights left as he continues to get older.

Fury told ESPN's Mike Coppinger that he will only keep fighting "as long as the body will let me," adding that he's been dealing with multiple ailments for quite some time.

"I'm pretty f--ked up with injuries," Fury said. "I'm like a car with half-a-million miles on it. ... My body's worn out. ... I decided to come back cuz I was bored basically. And I can still knock motherf--kers out and get paid to do it."

Fury indicated that his previous fights have began to take a toll. Per Coppinger, he needed cortisone shots in both of his elbows prior to his third fight against Deontay Wilder. During the clash, he survived two knockdowns before scoring an 11th-round TKO in an instant classic.

"My elbows are all f--ked up, both arms," Fury said. "I've been punching for so long, and my arms are f--ked, shoulders, back, everything. ... I can't do what I used to be able to do. It's paining me. ... I'm just gonna keep punching until I can't punch anymore. Hopefully down the line somewhere get an arm transplant or some s--t like that."

Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) had originally announced his retirement after his sixth-round TKO victory over Dillian Whyte in April. In October, the 34-year-old confirmed that he would lace up his gloves once again to fight Chisora, whom he has already beaten twice.

Coppinger noted that Fury's goal was to stay active amid ongoing negotiations with Oleksandr Usyk for an undisputed heavyweight championship fight that is being targeted for March in Saudi Arabia.

"I feel like boxing missed me," Fury said. "Boxing's dull without the Gypsy King. Very boring."