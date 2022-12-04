NFLN: Aaron Rodgers to Have Big Say in Packers' Injury Decision amid Jordan Love Buzz

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to have a "big voice" in deciding whether he will be shut down if the team is eliminated from playoff contention.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported no formal decisions have been made regarding Rodgers' status, beyond the fact he will start Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

This has been a rough season for Rodgers and the Packers. They were expected to compete for a Super Bowl after winning 13 games in each of the previous three years. Instead, they are off to a 4-8 start and unlikely to make the postseason in the NFC.

The signal-caller was injured during Green Bay's 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. He had been dealing with a broken thumb since Week 5 after being hit hard late in the fourth quarter of a loss to the New York Giants.

The Packers announced Rodgers left the Eagles' game in the third quarter with a rib injury. His departure allowed Jordan Love to get his first extended look this season. The 2020 first-rounder played well, completing six of nine attempts for 113 yards and one touchdown.

Rodgers told The Pat McAfee Show two days after the loss to Philadelphia he planned to play in Week 13 after getting "good news" following a medical scan (h/t Matt Schneidman of The Athletic).

The four-time NFL MVP hasn't missed a game due to injury since the 2017 season. He sat out the regular-season finale in 2021 after the Packers had already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Rodgers sitting in favor of Love could work well for the Packers down the home stretch this season. Love has played sparingly since being drafted and needs as many reps as possible to show his progression as a passer.