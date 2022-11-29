Packers Rumors: Johnathan Abram Waived 3 Weeks After Raiders Release

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Former first-round pick Johnathan Abram reportedly will be on the move once again.

Three weeks after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders, Abram was waived by the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. According to Pelissero, Green Bay "now wants to look at its young guys," making the 26-year-old safety expendable.

Abram appeared in two games for the Packers and totaled just two tackles. In eight games for the Raiders, he registered 48 total tackles and one pass defended. He had lost his starting job to Duron Harmon and the Raiders reportedly explored moving him at the trade deadline before ultimately deciding to release him.

Since being drafted 27th overall in 2019, Abram has racked up 257 tackles, three interceptions, 11 passes defended and one fumble recovery in 38 career games. However, he has struggled mightily in pass coverage throughout his NFL tenure.

"According to NFL Next Gen Stats, of the 121 players who have logged at least 1,000 coverage snaps since 2019, Abram has allowed the second-highest completion percentage as a nearest defender," ESPN's Paul Gutierrez stated.

The Packers are coming off a 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, which dropped their record to 4-8. Green Bay has slim chances of making the playoffs, so it could continue to turn to its younger players down the stretch of the season to accelerate its development. Most notably, the team will eventually have to decide whether to sit two-time reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers in favor of third-year quarterback Jordan Love.

Green Bay will return to action on Sunday in an NFC North matchup against the Chicago Bears (3-9).