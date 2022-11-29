Christian Pulisic Diagnosed with Pelvic Injury After USA's Win over Iran at World Cup

Alex Grimm/Getty Images

United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic was subbed out at halftime of Tuesday's FIFA World Cup match against Iran for what was later diagnosed as a pelvic contusion, the team announced.

Though he's listed as "day-to-day," Pulisic told teammates via Facetime he will be ready for the next game Saturday against the Netherlands, Weston McKennie said after the match.

The injury came when Pulisic collided with goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand while scoring his 38th-minute goal off a cross from Sergiño Dest:

Pulisic was helped off the pitch but returned to finish out the first half. The forward was not with the team at the start of the second half, however, and was subbed out for Brenden Aaronson.

He was later taken to the hospital for scans as the team closed out the 1-0 victory.

The 24-year-old was making his 55th appearance for the USMNT, leading all starters in Tuesday's match. His first-half goal was the 22nd of his career with the squad, adding to his 11 assists.

His assist to Tim Weah in the team's opening World Cup match against Wales on Nov. 21 set up the Americans' only goal through the first two games.

Pulisic has also proved himself at the club level with 20 Premier League goals across four seasons with Chelsea. He also helped the English squad win the UEFA Champions League title in 2021.

With the U.S. advancing, it will likely need Pulisic back to 100 percent in order to compete with the Netherlands in the round of 16.

The Americans would need Aaronson, Weah and others to step up in the attack in the event Pulisic is unavailable for the 10 a.m. ET match on Saturday.