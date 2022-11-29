Tom Brady Says Eagles' Jalen Hurts Is Playing at a 'Very, Very, Very High Level'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Tom Brady offered high praise to Jalen Hurts on the SiriusXM podcast after the Philadelphia Eagles' recent win over the Green Bay Packers:

"That's why that team is so successful. He's playing at a very, very, very high level, and they're a tough team to stop," Brady said of Hurts.

Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate this season with 17 passing touchdowns and just three interceptions, adding 597 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. He's a major reason why the Eagles are 10-1.

Brady has won three MVP awards himself and was second in voting last year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, although he's mostly succeeded with his passing rather than rushing. The 45-year-old currently has negative-six rushing yards through 11 games in 2022.

It's easy to see why Brady has been in awe of Hurts' all-around play this season.