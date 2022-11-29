2022 Men's World Cup: 6 Takeaways from the USMNT's Win vs. Iran

0 of 6

Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The United States men's national team punched their ticket to the round of 16 with a scrappy 1-0 win against Iran.

What was a must-win against a well-drilled Iran side, the USMNT took care of business through Christian Pulisic's goal in the 38th minute.

The U.S. then managed to hold on to that lead for the next 52 minutes.

Though Iran fought hard for an equalizer, a tactical switch to a back five helped the Stars and Stripes see the game through.

Here are six takeaways from the USMNT's win vs. Iran.