Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Announces Birth of Son Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III

Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has led his team to five straight wins, and he has reason to celebrate off the field as well.

On Monday night, Mahomes announced the birth of his son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. It is the second child he shares with his wife, Brittany, following the birth of their daughter in February 2021.

Mahomes has been a man on a mission this season, leading the NFL with 3,585 passing yards and 29 passing touchdowns through the first 12 weeks. He has powered the Chiefs to a 9-2 record, the best in the AFC.

Kansas City will return to action Sunday at the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game.