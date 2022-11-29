X

    Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Announces Birth of Son Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III

    Doric SamNovember 29, 2022

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 27: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
    Jason Hanna/Getty Images

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has led his team to five straight wins, and he has reason to celebrate off the field as well.

    On Monday night, Mahomes announced the birth of his son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. It is the second child he shares with his wife, Brittany, following the birth of their daughter in February 2021.

    Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes

    Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍 <a href="https://twitter.com/BrittanyLynne?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrittanyLynne</a> <a href="https://t.co/2ltjXsnE09">pic.twitter.com/2ltjXsnE09</a>

    Mahomes has been a man on a mission this season, leading the NFL with 3,585 passing yards and 29 passing touchdowns through the first 12 weeks. He has powered the Chiefs to a 9-2 record, the best in the AFC.

    Kansas City will return to action Sunday at the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game.

