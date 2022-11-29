Kenny Pickett's Development Impresses Steelers Twitter in Win over Colts

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett didn't put up big numbers, but he played a key part in leading his team to a 24-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football.

Pickett finished with 174 yards on 20-of-28 passing as the Steelers improved to 4-7. He came up big during the fourth quarter, engineering an 11-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with a touchdown and two-point conversion that put Pittsburgh ahead for good.

The development of Pickett has been slow and steady since he was named the team's starter earlier this season. But after throwing eight interceptions in his first five games, Monday marked his third straight outing without committing a turnover.

NFL Twitter celebrated Pickett for his solid performance against the Colts, with many believing we're starting to see the traits that made him the first quarterback selected in the 2022 draft:

The Steelers are officially in the Pickett era, so every flash of potential is a welcome sight for a team in transition. While Pittsburgh is unlikely to make a run to the postseason, the continued development of the 24-year-old is worth keeping an eye on for the remainder of the year.

Pickett and the Steelers will look to keep the momentum going when they visit the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) on Sunday.