    Kenny Pickett's Development Impresses Steelers Twitter in Win over Colts

    Doric SamNovember 29, 2022

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett throws before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    AP Photo/Michael Conroy

    Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett didn't put up big numbers, but he played a key part in leading his team to a 24-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football.

    Pickett finished with 174 yards on 20-of-28 passing as the Steelers improved to 4-7. He came up big during the fourth quarter, engineering an 11-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with a touchdown and two-point conversion that put Pittsburgh ahead for good.

    The development of Pickett has been slow and steady since he was named the team's starter earlier this season. But after throwing eight interceptions in his first five games, Monday marked his third straight outing without committing a turnover.

    NFL Twitter celebrated Pickett for his solid performance against the Colts, with many believing we're starting to see the traits that made him the first quarterback selected in the 2022 draft:

    patrick @muldowney

    I am absolutely loving everything we’re seeing from Kenny Pickett tonight. He’s good and getting better.

    Mike J. Asti @MikeAsti11

    I don’t know who needs to hear this, but Kenny Pickett is looking pretty good out there. He’s been accurate and has been composed. He’s putting the ball only where his guy has a shot at it and he’s setting the pace of the game.

    Louis Riddick @LRiddickESPN

    Kenny Pickett <a href="https://twitter.com/kennypickett10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kennypickett10</a> putting the ball on the money-money tonight. Nice drive by the rook. In total control. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/H2P?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#H2P</a>

    Josh Carney @ByJoshCarney

    A seed from Kenny Pickett again. Wow.

    Bob Pompeani @KDPomp

    Kenny Pickett might be missing some receivers from time to time BUT, you can see development week to week...Smart decision making when it comes to scrambling

    Andrew Fillipponi @ThePoniExpress

    Kenny Pickett is BALLIN

    Dejan Kovacevic @Dejan_Kovacevic

    I can't hear everyone complaining over the sound of Kenny Pickett being 10 of 12 for 96 yards and fresh off engineering a diversified 79-yard touchdown drive.

    Bob Pompeani @KDPomp

    Quarterback battle has been ONE SIDED<br><br>Kenny Pickett 14-18 133 yards, 34 rushing yards<br><br>Matt Ryan 5-13 36 yards

    Bryce Hayes @nxtprodigy

    Kenny Pickett in the first half <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HereWeGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HereWeGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/UiZTTroXis">pic.twitter.com/UiZTTroXis</a>

    Kevin Adams @KevinAdams26

    Now that’s a special Kenny Pickett play, baby. LFG. Rolling out. Extends the play. Throws a fkn dart to convert. That’s a big league play, KP.

    Adam Koffler @AdamKoffler

    Diontae Johnson has GOT to make that touchdown catch on a perfectly thrown ball by Kenny Pickett

    Josh Carney @ByJoshCarney

    Thought Kenny Pickett should have run that in — plenty of room. But holy heck what a strike on the move from Pickett back corner to George Pickens. Absolute dart. Best game of Pickett’s career, imo.

    Joe Fann @Joe_Fann

    Kenny Pickett is fun as hell. Awesome drive from him. <br><br>That 2-point conversion was a big-time throw.

    Grant Paulsen @granthpaulsen

    Impressive drive from Kenny Pickett. <br><br>He's actually been really solid all game. Could be at least 22/27 without three big drops on some good throws that stalled Pittsburgh early in the 2nd half. I also think the Steelers need a new OC like, like yesterday.

    Hunter @HunterHodies

    Saw some really good things from Alex Highsmith, George Pickens, and especially Kenny Pickett tonight. Please get the latter a competent OC so he can be developed properly.

    Christopher Carter @CarterCritiques

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a> overcame a lot of their own mistakes on the field to get this win. Kenny Pickett rose to the occasion, Benny Snell stepped up in reprieve, Alex Highsmith came up in the clutch, and it's a good team win.

    MinkahBurgh Steelers @SteelersWin109

    Kenny Pickett played like a QB1 tonight btw

    Nick Kostos @TheKostos

    I love Kenny Pickett

    The Steelers are officially in the Pickett era, so every flash of potential is a welcome sight for a team in transition. While Pittsburgh is unlikely to make a run to the postseason, the continued development of the 24-year-old is worth keeping an eye on for the remainder of the year.

    Pickett and the Steelers will look to keep the momentum going when they visit the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) on Sunday.

