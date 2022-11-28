Report: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf's Appeal of $30K Fine for Arguing with Ref Denied

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

The NFL denied Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf's appeal of a $30,000 fine he received for allegedly arguing with a referee during a Week 10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to that report, "Metcalf was said to ask the official if a play was pass interference, and the official was said to respond, 'Did I throw a flag?'"

During the game, cameras caught Metcalf speaking with a ref and then pointing at him before running away. As he ran off, he was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and later fined by the NFL.

"You've gotta ask the $30,000 ref that got it said to him," Metcalf told reporters last week when asked what he said to incur the penalty and fine. "I don't think it was that big of a deal in my opinion."

"I mean, it's the NFL, so I'm not tripping," he added of the fine.

Cameras then showed Metcalf and head coach Pete Carroll having a conversation after the situation.

"I know he's got my back, and he's always gonna have my best interests at heart," Metcalf said of Carroll. "And you know, he's looking to win. So just for him to come over there and talk to me so I can calm down and he could get the full story on my end and from the official, that really just shows the trust and the relationship that we have."

Metcalf, 24, has had a solid season, catching 59 passes for 671 yards and four touchdowns. The one-time Pro Bowler has never dipped below 900 receiving yards for a season and has posted double-digit touchdowns in each of his last two campaigns.

While he's on pace for his second-ever 1,000-yard receiving season, he would need a strong close to the year to hit double-digit scores.

The 6-5 Seahawks, one of the biggest surprises in football behind the impressive and resurgent performance of quarterback Geno Smith, will be hoping to see Metcalf find the end zone with more consistency as they seek a potential division title and playoff berth.