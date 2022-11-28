Packers' Aaron Rodgers 'Feeling Better' After Rib Injury vs. Eagles, per Matt LaFleur

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers was forced to exit Sunday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles early after sustaining an injury to his ribs, but head coach Matt LaFleur offered an optimistic prognosis on Monday.

LaFleur told reporters that Rodgers is "feeling better," but he added that they will continue to learn more over the next few days. LaFleur declared that if Rodgers is healthy, he will play Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

