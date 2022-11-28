Tiger Woods Withdraws from 2022 Hero World Challenge with Foot Injury

MB Media/Getty Images

Tiger Woods announced Monday he won't be competing in the Hero World Challenge, the annual event he hosts to benefit his charitable foundation.

Woods said he developed plantar fasciitis in his right foot and decided to withdraw on the advice of his doctors and trainers:



The Hero World Challenge, which tees off Thursday in Albany, Bahamas, would've been Woods' first tournament since the Open Championship in July.

The 46-year-old has battled a series of injuries that accumulated over his legendary career and steadily limited his availability on the PGA Tour. His February 2021 car crash raised new concerns about whether he'd ever golf competitively again.

Woods made his return at the 2022 Masters, opening with a one-under 71 in the first round before falling off and finishing 47th at 13 over. He entered the PGA Championship in May but withdrew after the third round. Then came his missed cut at St. Andrews.

Despite all of the setbacks, the 15-time major champion remains the most popular golfer in the world. For the second year in a row, he sat atop the leaderboard for the PGA Tour's Player Impact Program, which broadly rewards the stars who bring the most attention to the tour.

While Woods ruled himself out for the Hero World Challenge, he remains committed to playing in the PNC Championship, a two-day tournament in which golfers team up with their sons.

Tiger and Charlie Woods were runners-up to John Daly and John Daly II in last year's event.