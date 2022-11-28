Peter King 'Will Be Extremely Surprised If' Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Isn't Fired

Silas Walker/Getty Images

To say the first season of the Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett partnership has not gone according to plan for the Denver Broncos would be a massive understatement, and the poor play may cost the first-year head coach his job.

"I think I will not be surprised if Nathaniel Hackett makes it to the end of this season as Denver coach," Peter King wrote in his Football Morning in America column. "But I will be extremely surprised if he isn't one-and-done."

The Broncos are off to a 3-8 start and are an afterthought in an AFC West race that many anticipated to be the best in the league at the start of the season. Sunday's loss to the rebuilding Carolina Panthers was their third in a row, and the offense didn't score a touchdown until the final four minutes.

Wilson has looked nothing like the nine-time Pro Bowler he was on the Seattle Seahawks, and Hackett has seemed overwhelmed by the game-management aspect of being a head coach a number of times.

The former offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers figured to be a natural pairing with Wilson given the success he experienced with Aaron Rodgers at his last stop, but that has not been the case.

He may not get a second chance in 2023.