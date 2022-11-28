Patrick Mahomes Leads Peter King's NFL MVP Rankings, Justin Jefferson Enters Top 5

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Even with quality performances around the league, Patrick Mahomes remains the favorite to win NFL MVP through Week 12, according to Peter King of NBC Sports.

The Kansas City Chiefs star threw just one touchdown pass in Sunday's blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams, but his team is red-hot with a 9-2 record. Mahomes leads the NFL with 3,585 passing yards and 29 touchdowns through 11 games despite losing No. 1 receiver Tyreek Hill in the offseason.

It helps the quarterback lead King's list of MVP contenders:

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings



Jalen Hurts will have a strong argument leading the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles, showcasing impressive dual-threat numbers and efficiency. He has 17 passing touchdowns and three interceptions to go with 597 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. The third-year player has been nearly unstoppable and should get plenty of consideration for MVP.

The inclusion of Justin Jefferson is also notable as no receiver has ever won the MVP award. Jefferson might have a chance thanks to his big-game ability for the Minnesota Vikings (9-2). He had nine catches for 139 yards and a touchdown against the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving Day.