Raiders' Josh Jacobs Says Seahawks Heckler's Sign and Trash Talk 'Turnt Me Up'

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

Most times, the enthusiasm of Seattle Seahawks fans creates a massive home-field advantage.

On Sunday, it backfired.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs credited one overzealous Seattle fan with helping motivate him before Las Vegas' 40-34 victory over the Seahawks.

“It all started before the game,” Jacobs told Peter King of NBC Sports. “This fan, when we came out of the tunnel, held up a sign: ‘3-7. NOT BAD FOR A TEAM WITH NO TALENT.’ And he was screaming at us, all this bad stuff. I just looked up at him and said, ‘Thank you for that. I needed that today. You turnt me up.’”

Jacobs rushed for 229 yards and two touchdowns, including an 86-yard scamper in overtime to seal the win. The monster performance allowed Jacobs to take over the NFL's rushing lead with 1,159 yards on the season. Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is in second place, but he's a whopping 111 yards behind Jacobs.

It's been a trying season in Las Vegas, with six of the Raiders' seven losses coming by one score. They actually have a better point differential than the 6-5 Chargers, who will travel to Las Vegas next Sunday.

Now winners of two straight games, the Raiders may have one specific fan in Seattle to thank if they turn things around in the final stretch of the season.