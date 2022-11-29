Fantasy Football Week 13 Waiver Wire: Two New York Jets Headline Top Free-Agent Adds

1 of 5

Al Bello/Getty Images

DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400

In one of the more intriguing developments of the 2022 campaign, Mike White assumed the New York Jets' starting quarterback role in Week 12 after the benching of 2021 first-round pick Zach Wilson.

Head coach Robert Saleh's decision to hand the keys over to the backup paid off in a big way after White sparked an offense that had looked abysmal with Wilson under center, and the Jets claimed a 31-10 blowout victory over the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets hadn’t scored more than 20 points since Week 6 and mustered a mere field goal in a heartbreaking 10-3 defeat to the AFC East rival New England Patriots last week.

It’s unlikely Wilson will return to the field anytime soon following White's sterling performance. The 27-year-old completed 22 of 28 passing attempts for 315 yards and three touchdowns while avoiding turnovers, scoring the sixth-most fantasy points at the quarterback position in Week 12 heading into Monday Night Football.

Prior to his benching, Wilson was completing a concerning 55.6 percent of his passes and had just four touchdowns against five interceptions.

White will now try to keep the Gang Green offense rolling on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. New York's upcoming opponent has been vulnerable in recent weeks, allowing an average of 32 points over its last three games.

Fantasy managers who want to jump-start their offenses should consider adding White, as he could be the shot in the arm their squads need to get into the playoffs.