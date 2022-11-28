The Bloodline's Next Chapter, AEW Trios, Damage CTRL Buried, More Quick Takes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Survivor Series on Saturday left fans with more questions than answers, and that isn't necessarily a bad thing.

As enjoyable as the event was on the whole, it specifically succeeded at setting the stage for what's to come in the months ahead. Many matches are gradually taking shape for WrestleMania 39, but whether WWE will stay the course with certain storylines remains to be seen.

That's especially important with The Bloodline, who has been the most featured act on WWE TV for the past two years. Following the events that transpired at Survivor Series, their next chapter is bound to play an important role in the buildup to The Show of Shows in April.

Meanwhile, AEW continues to add much-needed depth to their trios division with both The Elite and House of Black returning in the span of several days. The ongoing Best of 7 Series between The Elite and Death Triangle should also serve to make the trios titles more interesting.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle AEW slowly rebuilding its trios division, if Damage CTRL are officially buried, the most interesting possible opponents for Ronda Rousey right now, and more.