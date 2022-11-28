Rams' Allen Robinson II to Undergo Surgery for Foot Injury, Out for Season

Harry How/Getty Images

The injury problems continue for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters wide receiver Allen Robinson II will miss the rest of the season because he needs foot surgery. Robinson was inactive for Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Los Angeles is already without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp after he underwent ankle surgery, and quarterback Matthew Stafford was inactive for Sunday's loss as well.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the NFC West team remains "uncertain" if Stafford will return this year. He suffered a strained neck and missed the latest game following two trips to the concussion protocol.

Considering the Rams are now 3-8 on the season, there may not be any reason to bring him back as they play out the string of what is shaping up to be a lost campaign.

As for Robinson, he signed a three-year, $46.5 million deal with Los Angeles this offseason as the team looked to replace the departed Robert Woods and Odell Beckham Jr. He was fairly unspectacular in his first season with the team, finishing with 33 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games.

It was a far cry from when he led the league with 14 touchdown receptions in 2015 as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Robinson played four years for Jacksonville and four years for the Chicago Bears prior to joining the Rams. His resume includes three seasons of more than 1,100 receiving yards and a Pro Bowl selection, and he figured to be a key piece for a contender in 2022.

Instead, his season is coming to an early end, and the Rams look nothing close to a playoff team after winning a Lombardi Trophy just last season.